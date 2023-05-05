Tiedemann is undergoing an MRI on his left biceps Friday after exiting his start Thursday at Double-A New Hampshire, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The initial diagnosis is biceps soreness, but Tiedemann will have imaging to hopefully rule out any structural issues. Injuries have been a problem for Tiedemann in the early going this season, as he missed the first couple weeks with a shoulder issue. The top prospect could push to debut at some point in 2023 but will need to get healthy first.