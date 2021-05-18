Tellez (hamstring) is doing well and will be available off the bench Tuesday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tellez's left hamstring appears to be mostly recovered after it forced him to exit Sunday's game against the Phillies. With just two homers on the season, Tellez's power has yet to make much of an impact, but his overall offensive numbers have been trending upward after a miserable start to 2021.