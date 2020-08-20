Tellez (head) is starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Tellez was held out of the first game of Thursday's twin bill, but he'll return to the starting nine at first base for Game 2. Although he missed three consecutive games, he's reportedly feeling better and should be available going forward as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
