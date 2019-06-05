Tellez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.

After missing a pair of games over the weekend due to a minor hamstring issue, Tellez returned for Tuesday's series opener and went 1-for-4. The 24-year-old will head back to the bench Wednesday as the Blue Jays look to ease him back into action, with Vladimir Guerrero getting the nod at DH in his place.

