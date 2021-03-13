Tellez has continued to focus on improving his approach with two strikes after chopping his strikeout rate nearly in half in 2020, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Working with Blue Jays special assistant Dante Bichette last year, Tellez saw his strikeout rate drop to 15,7 percent after he'd whiffed at a 28.4 percent rate in 2019, and putting more balls in play allowed his natural power to surface more often. "He's going to hit home runs on accident," Bichette said this week. "He doesn't have to try to. He can hit a line drive out of the park; he can pop up a ball out of the park. To me ... his goal was to put the ball in play more often and just square the ball up more often. And he's done that so far. Since we've worked together, he's been really good." Regular at-bats could be tough to come by for Tellez with Vladimir Guerrero at first base and DH being used to occasionally give starters at other positions a partial rest, but if the 25-year-old shows that last season's .283/.346/.540 line was no fluke, Tellez is capable of bashing his way into a consistent spot in the lineup.