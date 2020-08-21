Tellez went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in the second game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader Thursday against the Phillies.

Tellez had a busy sixth inning, leading off the frame with a solo home run against Vince Velasquez. He came up again after the Blue Jays batted around and delivered the game-winning runs with a two-RBI single. Tellez had missed the team's past three games after taking an elbow to the head, but showed no ill effects in his return to action. Overall, Tellez has four home runs to go along with 13 RBI and nine runs scored.