site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-rowdy-tellez-enters-concussion-protocol | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Enters concussion protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tellez left Monday's game against the Orioles after being hit in the head at first base, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Tellez has entered concussion protocol and is being considered day-to-day by the Blue Jays. Brandon Drury could see additional at-bats at DH if Tellez is forced to miss substantial time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.