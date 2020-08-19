Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tellez (head) is feeling good and should rejoin the lineup for one or both games of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tellez is out of the lineup for a second straight day in Wednesday's series finale with the Orioles after he was on the receiving end of an elbow to the head in Monday's contest. While Tellez is continuing to go through the concussion protocol, he doesn't appear to have been diagnosed with a concussion at any point and may just be withheld from the starting nine as a precaution. Tellez is batting .218 with three home runs across 61 plate appearances this season.