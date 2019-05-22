Tellez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 10-3 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

While he does have eight homers this season, it was his first home run since May 1, and the first time he went deep twice in a game this season. Tellez had just a .382 slugging percentage this month prior to Tuesday night, but the pair of long balls raised May's slugging percentage about 100 points. Overall, he is batting .248 with 14 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 17 runs in 137 at-bats.