Tellez went 2-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

He took Heath Hembree deep in the 12th inning, matching Mookie Betts' shot in the top of the frame and keeping the Jays alive, but none of his teammates were able to respond to Michael Chavis' solo homer in the 13th. Tellez has gone yard three times in the last two games, and while his .254/.310/.486 slash line remains sluggish, he's supplying strong power numbers with nine home runs and 25 RBI through 42 games in his first full season in the majors.