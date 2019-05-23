Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Goes yard again
Tellez went 2-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
He took Heath Hembree deep in the 12th inning, matching Mookie Betts' shot in the top of the frame and keeping the Jays alive, but none of his teammates were able to respond to Michael Chavis' solo homer in the 13th. Tellez has gone yard three times in the last two games, and while his .254/.310/.486 slash line remains sluggish, he's supplying strong power numbers with nine home runs and 25 RBI through 42 games in his first full season in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.