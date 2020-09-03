site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Not starting Thursday
Tellez isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox.
Tellez recorded hits in each of the past four games, and he'll take a seat Thursday. Teoscar Hernandez will take over as the designated hitter with Jonathan Villar entering the lineup at second base.
