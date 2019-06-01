Tellez was lifted from Friday night's game against the Rockies after feeling discomfort in his hamstring while running to first base, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tellez was reportedly removed from the contest as a precaution, and even though skipper Charlie Montoyo doesn't expect this to be an issue for Tellez, his status will be something to monitor over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories