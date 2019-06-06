Tellez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.

Tellez will sit for a second straight game as Randal Grichuk gets the nod at DH in Thursday's series finale. It's unclear if Tellez is dealing with an injury -- he missed time over the weekend with a balky hamstring -- or if his recent struggles (.133 with a .388 OPS over his last 10 games) have prompted the Blue Jays to use their DH spot as a way to give position players a day off their feet.