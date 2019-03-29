Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: On bench Friday
Tellez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Tellez started at designated hitter in Thursday's season opener and went 0-for-2 with one walk and one strikeout. Randal Grichuk will serve as the designated hitter Friday with Billy McKinney starting in right field, pushing Tellez to the bench. The 23-year-old has a clearer path to at-bats following the trade of Kendrys Morales, but he still seems unlikely to be used in an everyday role right out of the gate.
