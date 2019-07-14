Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll sit for the third time in five games and looks to have slipped into a part-time role now that Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk are healthy again after recent bouts with injuries. Since the beginning of June, Tellez has slashed just .216/.260/.423 with five home runs in 28 games.