Tellez sits as expected for Game 2 of the Wild Card Round against the Rays on Wednesday.

Tellez was able to return from a knee strain faster than expected and make the wild-card roster, though he's not recovered enough to start. He was able to appear off the bench in Game 1, however, grabbing a hit and scoring Toronto's lone run, so a pinch-hit appearance is certainly possible again in Game 2.

