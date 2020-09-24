Tellez (knee) continues to work through a running progression but is not expected to be ready for a potential playoff roster Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto appears ticketed for the wild card, and Tellez is not expected to be an option for that round of the playoffs. However, if the team advances, he could be ready to join the fray. The Blue Jays will continue to use the designated hitter spot as a way to give everyday players a break from playing the field.