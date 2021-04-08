Tellez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Tellez has failed to record a hit in his first 16 at-bats of the season, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games. Marcus Semien will serve as the designated hitter while Joe Panik takes over at second base for Thursday's home opener.
