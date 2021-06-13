site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sits versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Southpaw Martin Perez is on the bump for Boston, so the lefty-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench. Randal Grichuk will serve as Toronto's designated hitter in Tellez's stead.
