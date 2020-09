Tellez went 3-for-6 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Tellez took Robinson Leyer deep in the sixth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He's now riding a four-game hitting streak, during which he has collected nine hits in 16 at-bats. Tellez has had a strong season to this point, as he's hitting .295/.361/.562 across 116 plate appearances.