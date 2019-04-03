Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Smokes second homer
Tellez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
Hitting sixth as the DH, Tellez took Miguel Castro deep in the ninth inning for the Jays' only run of the game. The 24-year-old slugger is now 3-for-10 to begin the season, with two of his hits leaving the yard, and he's been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish Toronto offense.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Launches pinch-hit homer•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Clearer path to playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Hits fourth homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.