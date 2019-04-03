Tellez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

Hitting sixth as the DH, Tellez took Miguel Castro deep in the ninth inning for the Jays' only run of the game. The 24-year-old slugger is now 3-for-10 to begin the season, with two of his hits leaving the yard, and he's been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish Toronto offense.