Tellez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

Sahlen Field in Buffalo is suddenly playing like a bandbox, with the Jays clubbing 13 homers over their last two games, and Tellez has two of them. The 25-year-old still has a mediocre .227/.300/.500 slash line on the season with three home runs and nine RBI through 12 games, but if he keeps slugging, manager Charlie Montoyo may have little choice but to give Tellez more consistent playing time.