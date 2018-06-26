Borucki was called up as expected Tuesday and will make his major-league debut against the Astros.

Borucki could hardly have asked for a tougher opponent in his first career outing. The 24-year-old has a solid 3.27 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Buffalo this season, though his 18.4 percent strikeout rate is mediocre at best. Borucki projects as a back end starter, with fringe command and a plus changeup backing up an average fastball. Gio Urshela was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.