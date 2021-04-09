Borucki was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday due to side effects from the vaccine, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Borucki is dealing with fatigue and a fever after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine and has been sent home by the team to rest. Since there isn't a minimum amount of time that a player needs to spend on the COVID-19 IL, Borucki will be able to return to the team as soon as his symptoms subside. Right-handers Joel Payamps and Ty Tice were called up by Toronto in corresponding moves.