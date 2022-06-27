Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Anderson was unable to land a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster this year, but he made 14 appearances (six starts) in Buffalo and posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 46 innings. He should take on a low-leverage bullpen role in the majors after Jeremy Beasley was sent down Monday.
