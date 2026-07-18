Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Knocked around for six runs

Miles (4-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out four across four innings. He did not issue a walk.

Miles got into early trouble, yielding five runs in the second inning that was capped off by a two-run homer by Sam Antonacci. Miles was tagged for one more run on a bases-clearing double in the fifth, and his five earned runs tied a season high he set against the Orioles on May 31. He figures to have at least one more turn in the rotation, with his next start tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rays. However, that could be Miles' last start if Max Scherzer (back) is cleared to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list.