Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Strong showing in bulk relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miles didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and two walks over 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.
Entering the game as the bulk reliever following opener Mason Fluharty, Miles fired an efficient 56 pitches (36 strikes) in his longest outing in the majors so far. The rookie Rule 5 pick set a new career high in strikeouts as well, as the Blue Jays continue to stretch him out to fill a hole in their rotation. Miles will take a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to be a tough test on the road next week in Yankee Stadium.
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