Blue Jays' Spencer Turnbull: Called up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turnbull was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Turnbull will join the major-league roster after his 35-day window to ramp up in the Toronto's minor-league system ended Sunday. The right-hander made three appearance in the Florida Complex League and two appearances with Triple-A Buffalo, the latter of which he tossed 6.1 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out four batters. It's unclear what role Turnbull will have with the Blue Jays, but Paxton Schultz was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
