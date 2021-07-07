Matz (7-4) took the loss Tuesday at Baltimore after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and zero walks across four innings.

The left-hander generated 10 swinging strikes on only 68 pitches, but he also gave up plenty of hard contact with Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins taking him deep. Matz has allowed seven earned runs over 6.2 frames in two starts since returning from the injured list. He has a 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 82:21 K:BB in 76.1 innings this season, and he's projected to start Sunday in Tampa Bay to close out the first half of the season for Toronto.