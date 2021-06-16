The Blue Jays plan to call up Zeuch from Triple-A Buffalo to start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Zeuch made four appearances for the Blue Jays in the first few weeks of the season but was sent to Triple-A at the end of April. During seven appearances (six starts) in the minors, he posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 35 innings. The right-hander will now return to the major-league roster and could join the rotation in the near future since Steven Matz (illness) recently tested positive for COVID-19.