Mayza (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Astros, striking out two over a perfect inning of relief.

He breezed through the heart of the Houston lineup on 14 pitches (10 strikes) in the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied 3-3, and the Blue Jays rewarded the lefty by plating the winning run in the top of the ninth. Mayza has established himself as a key late-inning reliever for Toronto so far, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB with three holds in addition to Friday's win over seven appearances and 5.2 innings.