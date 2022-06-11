site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Reinstated Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Mayza (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Mayza will be active for this contest if there is a need. He has been out since May 14 and logged a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and seven holds in 13 innings prior to getting injured.
