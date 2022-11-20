Capra re-signed Sunday with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Non-tendered by Toronto just a few days ago, Capra will rejoin the Blue Jays, albeit no longer as a member of the 40-man roster. His minor-league deal presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where he'll be vying for a reserve spot in an outfield that no longer includes Teoscar Hernandez, Raimel Tapia or Bradley Zimmer. Capra appeared in eight games for the big club in 2022 but otherwise spent the majority of the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, where he produced a .789 OPS over 225 plate appearances.