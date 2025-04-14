Wagner is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus Atlanta.
It's the first time this season that Wagner is not in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher. Ernie Clement will handle third base and bat fifth versus Atlanta hurler Grant Holmes.
