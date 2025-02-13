Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Wagner (knee) is "doing everything" during the first week of spring training and will see some exposure to first base and third base in addition to second base during camp, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After getting his first call to the big leagues last August, Wagner played 172 of his 175 innings at the field at the keystone and slashed .305/.337/.451 over 86 plate appearances before being shut down for the season in late September after getting arthroscopic surgery to address inflammation in his left knee. Wagner was cleared to resume baseball activities early in the offseason and looks like he'll be operating under no restrictions during camp, where he'll get reps at three different infield spots with the hope of improving his chances of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster. While he may not have a direct path to an full-time gig at any one position, Wagner's versatility and contact skills could be enough for him to settle into a near-everyday role.