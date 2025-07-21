Blue Jays' Will Wagner: On bench for second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The Blue Jays are facing off against a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon) for the second straight game, so the left-handed-hitting Wagner will remain on the bench. Leo Jimenez will get another start at second base while Ernie Clement shifts over to third base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Sitting after four straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Makes return to Triple-A lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Out at Triple-A with sore foot•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Optioned to Triple-A•