Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Wagner's streak of four consecutive starts will come to an end as the left-handed-hitting infielder heads to the bench while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the mound. Ernie Clement will step in for Wagner at third base and will bat seventh.
