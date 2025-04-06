Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Wagner will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitter Alan Roden while the Mets send southpaw David Peterson to the bump. Ernie Clement will replace Wagner at third base and will bat sixth.
