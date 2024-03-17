Rodriguez (back) is scheduled to start Sunday's split-squad Grapefruit League game versus the Twins.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Cuba -- who signed a four-year, $24.4 million deal with Toronto in February -- is expected to cover approximately two innings Saturday in what will be his Blue Jays and spring debut. The Blue Jays haven't yet decided on whether Rodriguez will begin the 2024 season as a starter or a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, though Toronto has two spots in the Opening Day rotation available with both Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Alek Manoah (shoulder) likely to start the campaign on the injured list. Bowden Francis appears to have an edge on one of the available starting spots, but the competition for the No. 5 slot in the rotation appears to be up for grabs.