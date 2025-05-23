Smith-Shawver allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus Washington on Thursday.

Smith-Shawver's start was pushed back a day after Wednesday's rainout, and he didn't pitch well. The right-hander endured his worst start of the season, with the second and fourth innings being particularly troublesome. One silver lining was that he didn't allow a home run, but this start was discouraging after he'd allowed just two runs (one earned) across his first 19.2 innings in May. He's now at a 3.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB through 41.2 innings over eight starts this season. Smith-Shawver's next outing is projected to be at Philadelphia, which is a tough matchup but one that will allow fantasy managers to see if he can bounce back effectively.