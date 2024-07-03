Smith-Shawver (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Wednesday.

Smith-Shawver was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain back in late May but has been cleared to return to game action. The young right-hander should be an option for Atlanta's rotation shortly after the All-Star break if all goes well, although it's possible he'll remain in the minors rather than rejoin the major-league club.