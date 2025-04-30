Smith-Shawver (1-2) left Tuesday's start against the Rockies after being hit in the right arm by a line drive, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports. He picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 5.1 innings.

Smith-Shawver was in a rhythm before his night ended, pouring in 46 of his 59 pitches for strikes, and he gave up a season-low four hits and one walk. "It got the meaty part of my arm, so we'll see what happens [Wednesday]," Smith-Shawver said following the contest. "But for right now, I'm feeling pretty good." It sounds like there's a chance the right-hander's exit was precautionary, given Atlanta was leading 7-1 at the time of his departure. Smith-Shawver holds a 4.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB over 19 innings in 2025, and he can be deemed day-to-day for the time being. His next start tentatively lines up for next week at home versus the Reds.