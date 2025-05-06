Smith-Shawver (2-2) earned the win Monday against the Reds, allowing one hit and four walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After departing his April 29 outing due to taking a comebacker off his right elbow, Smith-Shawver showed no ill effects in this 99-pitch performance. The 22-year-old carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning until Santiago Espinal opened the frame with a single. Smith-Shawver now sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 27 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start at Pittsburgh this weekend.