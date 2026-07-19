Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Looks sharp in latest rehab start

Smith-Shawver (elbow) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 scoreless innings during his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Smith-Shawver generated 13 whiffs on 72 pitches (43 strikes), and his fastball touched just over 99 mph during Saturday's rehab outing. His rehab assignment is set to run out July 29, so he could make at least a couple of more starts in the minors if Atlanta wants him to build up his pitch count further. Smith-Shawver is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last June.