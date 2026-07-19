Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Looks sharp in rehab start

Smith-Shawver (elbow) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 scoreless innings during Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Smith-Shawver generated 13 whiffs on 72 pitches (43 strikes), and his fastball touched just over 99 mph during Saturday's rehab outing. His rehab assignment is set to run out July 29, so he could make at least a couple of more starts in the minors if Atlanta feels the need to do so. Smith-Shawver is nearing his return from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June 2025.