Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Making first rehab start Tuesday

Smith-Shawver is slated to make the first start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Augusta, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

After completing a series of bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions as he works his way back from June 2025 Tommy John surgery, Smith-Shawver threw a two-inning simulated game at Atlanta's spring training facility in Florida as a final step before embarking on a rehab assignment. He'll likely build on that two-inning workload during Tuesday's outing and will presumably need at least three or four more rehab starts beyond that before Atlanta brings him back from the 60-day injured list. Smith-Shawver still has a minor-league option remaining, but if his velocity and command looks good during his rehab assignment, Atlanta may have room for him in the big-league rotation. Before undergoing elbow surgery last summer, Smith-Shawver posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB In 44.1 innings over nine starts with Atlanta.