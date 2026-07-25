Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: One more rehab start expected

Smith-Shawver (elbow) is expected to make one more rehab start before being activated from the injured list, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

Over four innings and 86 pitches (54 strikes) for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, the 23-year-old right-hander allowed just one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out five. Smith-Shawver has a 12:5 K:BB in 10.2 rehab innings for Gwinnett with a 1.69 ERA, but it's not yet clear if Atlanta will immediately add him to the big-league rotation once his IL stint is done -- the team is actively shopping for starting pitching at the trade deadline, and Smith-Shawver has a minor-league option remaining. If Atlanta doesn't bring in outside reinforcements, however, he could be an option to replace the struggling Reynaldo Lopez (nine runs allowed in 9.1 innings over his last two outings.)