Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings in an 8-6 win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

Smith-Shawver issued a season-high four walks in his first MLB start since June 23. While the 20-year-old right-hander was largely able to limit the damage, he'd ultimately get stuck with a no-decision. Smith-Shawver has been decent through five major-league starts, pitching to a 4.57 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings. However, he'll likely head back to the minors as Max Fried (forearm) is expected to return to Atlanta's rotation next week.