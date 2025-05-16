Smith-Shawver (3-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Nationals, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out six.

The only damage against Smith-Shawver came in the sixth inning, when a two-out fielding error by Austin Riley allowed CJ Abrams to score from second base. It was another excellent start from the 22-year-old, who's allowed just one earned run in his last 19.2 innings. On the year, Smith-Shawver has a 2.33 ERA and a 4-:17 K:BB across 38.2 innings. He's in line to make his next start Thursday for a road matchup against Washington.