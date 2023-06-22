Smith-Shawver won't start Wednesday against Philadelphia as scheduled because the game has been postponed due to rain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The game will be made up Sept. 11 while Smith-Shawver's next start will be pushed back to Friday. The 20-year-old righty has allowed three earned runs through 13.1 innings to begin his MLB career.
